In the wake of two back-to-back shootings that took the life of a 3-year-old and a 17-year-old boy just hours apart in Hartford Saturday afternoon, Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday pledged to seek reforms meant to curb the city’s gun violence.
But while U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy,D-Conn., said he would continue working to pass a bill requiring universal background checks for potential gun buyers, others stopped short of outlining specific policy proposals.
In a statement released alongside the other lawmakers Tuesday afternoon, Murphy said his “heart breaks” for the two victims, their families and the Hartford community. “Every death that results from gun violence is a preventable tragedy, and the loss of these boys at such a young age is both a gut-punch and a reminder that lawmakers must act,” Murphy said.
The first shooting Saturday occurred around 2:25 p.m., when police said a black Honda Accord pulled up alongside another vehicle in the 100 block of Nelson Street. A passenger in the Accord opened fire on the other vehicle, striking 3-year-old Randell Jones, of Hartford.
Jones’ mother and two other children were also inside the car. Police said Jones was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his wounds.
As police were investigating that shooting, the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire at an address in the 100 block of Magnolia Street. Reporters at the scene of the first shooting said police took off from the scene to respond to the second shooting.
There, 17-year-old Ja’Mari Preston was found with “numerous gunshot wounds” according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Rifle shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.
Police believe the two shootings are linked, after initially saying Saturday they did not believe they were connected.
“The cycle of senseless gun violence that continues to tear our communities apart must stop. My heart is broken at the loss of these two young lives,” said U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-1. “As our communities continue to mourn, we must come together to tackle the systemic issues that lead to this violence.”
He said he will continue to work with local violence prevention organizations, and pledged to “keep fighting tirelessly to enact common-sense gun reform in Congress.”
The federal lawmakers’ statements come as Democrats have begun a renewed push for tighter gun laws — including the Murphy-led proposal on universal background checks — in the wake of mass-shootings in Georgia and Colorado. Last week, President joe Biden announced several executive actions tightening gun restrictions, including measures aimed at kits allowing people to build a so-called “ghost gun” without a serial number at home.
State Rep. Brandon McGee, a Democrat whose district includes Hartford and Windsor, said he and colleagues in the legislature “are working to pass evidence-based policy addressing systemic issues including gun violence.”
“As we continue to fight the good fight against the multitude of systemic issues that plague our state, including racism, poverty, incarceration and homelessness, we will begin to see long-lasting change within our community,” McGee said. “My heart goes out to the city of Hartford and every community across the nation experiencing the effects of gun violence.”
“This violence needs to stop, we cannot have more families suffer and grieve because of senseless gun violence,” said state Sen. Doug McCrory. “No parent should have to experience being unable to see their child grow up. It is on all of us to prevent what happened last week in Hartford from happening to someone else’s child.”
He called for “collective actions to protect our young people.”
On Monday, about 100 people gathered in Hartford’s North End calling for change. During a press conference that same day, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state might use its pandemic relief funding to address gun violence.
“COVID is not the only thing stealing lives, so is gun violence,” Lamont said Monday during his pandemic press conference.