Despite COVID concerns, Connecticut heading to ‘new normal’

In a pivot from a cautious message to residents about COVID-19 safeguards, Gov. Ned Lamont’s announcement Monday of plans to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions next month sent a signal that Connecticut may have weathered the worst of this pandemic.
Turning to progress with vaccinations and evidence that infections remain low in Connecticut, Lamont said the state was headed for a “new normal” with little government restriction except masking indoors.
Though some concerns about virus spread remain with lifting restrictions, Lamont on Tuesday was resolute.
“I think I heard that May 20 last year, when we opened up for outdoor dining. I think we’ve spent the last close to a year, slowly, cautiously reopening in a way that I think gets our economy back, allows people to get back to work and keeps people safe,” he said, arguing the infection rate has dropped despite some spikes.
The plan calls for lifting all outdoor restrictions on May 1, and then eliminating all remaining restrictions, except the requirement that people wear masks indoors, on May 19.
On Tuesday, the state’s positivity rate was 3.46 percent for new COVID-19 tests. Hospitalizations were 507, a net increase of 11 patients statewide, and an additional six people died from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 8,020.
Now 14 months since Lamont enacted swift measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the announcement was offered as confidence from the governor that the residents have done their part to ease closer to life before the pandemic.
“I think these are all ways we have earned the right to get back to the new normal,” Lamont said.
Lamont’s optimism about the pandemic’s course in Connecticut was tempered Tuesday by some unease among medical experts.
“I think it’s always a balance and there’s risk. There’s risk if Lamont wanted to wait longer and there’s risk if you open sooner,” said Dr. Rick Martinello, medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Health, who acknowledged both fatigue over the pandemic and a small rise in mental health issues.
With restrictions set to lift next month, a greater responsibility falls on the residents of Connecticut. Martinello said for a reopening like this to be successful, people need to continue to wear masks when appropriate, socially distance where possible, and continue to get vaccinated.
The spread of the virus has changed since the onset of the pandemic last March. Adherence to guidelines remains high, but more contagious variants of the virus have taken hold. Public health officials said variants first found in the U.K. and in New York, which spread more easily, comprise the majority of new cases in Connecticut.
“We are in a bit of a tenuous situation, between the variants of concern circulating in our community [and] our state opening up, there is risk,” Martinello said.
According to Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven, the idea behind lifting the restrictions makes sense, but a more gradual and targeted process may be more effective.
“Lifting COVID-19 restrictions on businesses is largely based on the assumption that we will have a high percentage of fully vaccinated individuals across the state by mid-May,” McGee said. “However, some towns and communities where vaccination rates are lower could see outbreaks once restrictions are lifted if they haven’t reached herd immunity. A more gradual, step-wide approach based on city or county’s vaccination percentage would have been a safer, more data-driven approach to reopening.”
At least one expert said he would like to see at least 70 percent of the state’s eligible population vaccinated before reopening is expanded.
“(The governor is) extrapolating that, by May, we’ll be up to close to 70 percent, but I’m still a little uncomfortable with it,” said Dr. Gregory Buller, associate chief medical officer and chairman of the department of medicine at Bridgeport Hospital.
Like McGee, he worried that the state was rushing into reopening, but Buller isn’t without hope. “The good news is that most of our people are pretty cautious,” he said, adding that most people have been adhering to mask regulations and staying away from spots that look too crowded.
Despite some concern, Lamont stood firm Tuesday, saying the plan will still keep people safe while building on reopening efforts that started last May amid similar worries.
“I think, overall, our infection rate has stayed steady or gone down for most of that period — a slight blip Thanksgiving through January, during that,” Lamont said.
Lamont made the decision Sunday in a meeting with Paul Mounds, his chief of staff, Josh Geballe, his chief operating officer, Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford and Department of Economic Development Commissioner David Lehman. He stressed Tuesday that while not directly speaking to medical experts, Gifford has been in close contact with hospital leaders and other public health commissioners across the country.
Still, Connecticut recently endured a small bump in infections that drove the positivity rate up, at times, to nearly 4 and 5 percent in recent weeks while hospitalizations jumped to a high of 545 on April 12.
As federal health officials warned recently of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, Lamont was steadfast at the time in saying that precautions would remain necessary in the near future to slow the spread of the virus.
If the metrics don’t track in the right direction over the next 10 days, Lamont said Tuesday, “I’d like to think that if the world changes, and I’ve got to change course, we are prepared to change course.”
A key part of the equation is that the number of residents vaccinated against the virus continues to quickly rise. As of Monday, 1.7 million people had received a first dose of the vaccine and 1.1 million people are fully vaccinated. With these numbers, about 61 percent of all people age 16 and older are vaccinated.
The greatest number of people vaccinated were 45 and older, but Lamont said if the numbers can rise for those 16 to 44, who became eligible on April 1, Connecticut will reach herd immunity.
“And we will be back to a really great summer,” Lamont said.
But with supply relatively steady, despite the sudden halt on Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week amid a federal probe, demand appears to be dropping off for the vaccine.
Lamont said Monday that some of the mobile vans and clinics have additional doses at the end of the day, and there are often same-day appointments available from providers.
State officials and health experts agree that people need to continue to get vaccinated for the planned lifting of restrictions to work.
“We really need to get everybody who has not been vaccinated … in for vaccination. That is what it’s going to take for this to be a success,” Martinello said.
Martinello added on Tuesday that Yale New Haven Health had open appointments.
While vaccination efforts have branched into new avenues to reach more people, cities continue to lag behind for vaccination coverage.
McGee said requiring that a high level of residents in a community be vaccinated before businesses could fully reopen “would have required communities to come together to unite around vaccination efforts and likely would result in higher vaccination rates and longer-term success.”