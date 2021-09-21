BURLINGTON — Police, prosecutors and the family of a 26-year-old woman who was found strangled to death in a local pond in 2018 are hoping a $50,000 reward will lead to information on her killing.
Kelsey Mazzamaro was a mother of two who was loved by her family and friends, New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski said. “At some point Kelsey’s children are going to want to know wat happened to their mother,” Preleski said. “Ultimately we are asking for your help in giving them an answer.”
Her father Carl Mazzamaro asked people to come forward in an emotional plea as he visited the area near the scene where his daughter was found for the first time Monday.
"If anybody has any information on my daughter, it's been three years, do the right thing, make that phone call," Carl Mazzamaro said.
Kelsey Mazzamaro was an intellectual with a quirky sense of humor who wanted to be a good mother, her father said. “That was her goal, she just wanted to be a good mother,” he said.
Her children are now being raised by Kelsey’s mother Eileen Mazzamaro, her father said. They are doing well, he said.
Eileen and Carl Mazzamaro were on hand during a press conference on Upson Road Monday announcing the $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of their daughter’s killer. Gov. Ned Lamont approved the reward, Preleski said.
Despite an extensive investigation by state police, her murder remains unsolved, Preleski said.
“We know there are individuals with information pertaining to this investigation who have yet to come forward,” Preleski said.
Mazzamaro, who lived in the Oakville section of Watertown and Litchfield, was known to frequent Waterbury and Torrington and surrounding areas, Preleski said. Her body was found by a passing motorist in a pond with a culvert at the top of Upson Road on May 6, 2018.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded her death was a homicide caused by strangulation.
The case has been investigated by the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, along with the Cold Case Unit within the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and Preleski’s office, which will handle the prosecution if an arrest is made.
State police declined to provide further details citing the “active” investigation.
Preleski likened the “complex” investigation to a puzzle and asked that anyone who may have any information, even if it seems irrelevant, to come forward. He is looking for information on Mazzamaro’s whereabouts on May 5 and May 6, in the hours before she was killed.
“Individual pieces of the puzzle may have little meaning outside of their larger context but may ultimately be crucial in seeing the complete picture once the puzzle is put together,” Preleski said. “There are individuals who have pieces of this puzzle and we would like to talk to them. Even if you have information that you don’t think is particularly useful, please share it with us so we can put it into the larger context of the entire investigation.”
Carl Mazzamaro is hoping for justice and an understanding of what happened to is daughter, he said. “There is never closure when you lose a child,” he said. “It’s still tough. It’s a tough thing to go through every day.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 866-623-8058.