Connecticut health officials said Friday a Fairfield County child has a confirmed case of the measles.
In a statement, the state Department of Public Health said the child had not yet been vaccinated against the disease and picked up the infection “while traveling internationally.” The age of the child was not released.
“DPH is collaborating with local partners to identify contacts and implement appropriate control measures,” the statement said.
DPH noted that while the infection can spread quickly between unvaccinated people, most people are not at risk because they have either been vaccinated “or have had measles in the past, before vaccination became routine.”
Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford urged those who have not received a measles shot to do so.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has been happening, some children have fallen behind on their immunizations,” Gifford said in a statement. “This measles case is an important reminder that these vaccine-preventable diseases still pose a threat, and that we must protect children through on-time vaccination.”
The disease, caused by a highly contagious virus, leaves a rash on the skin about five days after the onset of symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rash typically starts at the hairline and works its way down the infected person’s body.
Symptoms usually begin to show around one to two weeks after infection and include a high fever with spikes over 104 degrees, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. Small white spots may also appear inside an infected person’s mouth two to three days after the onset of symptoms, according to the CDC
While most residents have been vaccinated, and having two doses of Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine is required to attend school in Connecticut, not everyone has had the shot.
Some students with medical or religious exemptions may not be vaccinated against the disease, DPH noted.
“Exposed individuals who are not vaccinated against measles must stay out of school, or other high-risk settings, for a full 21 days after their last known exposure,” the agency’s press release said.
Children should get the shot beginning at 12 to 15 months of age and a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6. Adult college students, health care workers, people at high risk and those traveling abroad should have two doses, while all adults should have at least one dose, DPH noted.
“Adults born in the U.S. before 1957 are considered immune to measles from past exposures, but in situations where exposure to measles is likely, these adults may benefit from a dose of MMR vaccine to be safer,” DPH said.
Last year, only 13 cases of measles were found in the United States, according to DPH.
Anyone with a fever and rash who believes they may have measles should contact their health care provider before going to the doctor’s office to help prevent the disease from being spread, the agency said.