DPH: Local COVID clinics should not vaccinate general public

Litchfield (06759)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Snow mixing in early. High 46F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.