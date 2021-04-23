DPH: Second case of measles found in Fairfield County child

Connecticut health officials announced a second case of measles has been confirmed in the state.
The state’s Department of Public Health said the second case involved a child in Fairfield County.
The agency said the child did not attend school while they were infectious and is a member of the same household of the first case reported on April 9. “DPH is collaborating with local partners to identify contacts and implement appropriate control measures,” the agency said in a press release.
The two cases together are the state’s first cases of measles since 2019.
While most people have either been vaccinated against the disease or had it in the past and therefore are not at risk of contracting it, the disease is still “highly infectious” according to DPH.
“The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated,” Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford said in a statement.
She said a single dose of vaccine is about 93 percent effective, while a second boosts protection to about 97 percent.
A two-dose regimen of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR vaccine is required to attend schools and colleges in Connecticut. But students with medical or religious exemptions may attend without getting their shots.
A statewide survey in the 2019-20 school year found that more than 96 percent of students in Connecticut had received two MMR shots before Kindergarten.
Those who are not vaccinated and exposed must stay out of school “for a full 21 days after their last known exposure,” the DPH release said.
Children should get their first dose around their first birthday to 15 months of age, and a second shot between the ages of 4 and 6. Unvaccinated adults should get one shot if they’ve never been vaccinated before, though adults born before 1957 are considered immune due to past exposure.
Other adults, including “college students, health care workers, international travelers, and persons at high risk for measles complications” should also get a second shot.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, initial symptoms of measles include a high fever that can spike above 104 degrees, cough; runny nose; and red, watery eyes. Two-three days after symptoms begin, those infected may show tiny white spots on the inside of their mouth. Three to five days after symptoms begin, the disease’s characteristic rash shows up, starting at the hairline and working its way down the body. A high fever may accompany the rash.
In the U.S., the disease is relatively rare, with most cases linked to international travel, according to DPH. In 2020, there were only 13 cases reported throughout the nation.
The agency said anyone who thinks they may have symptoms should call their health care provider before going to the doctor so they can take steps to keep the disease from spreading.