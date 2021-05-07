E3 Transition program in Washington has new leaders

WASHINGTON — The E3 Transition program in Washington has installed new leadership with Regina Long as the director, and education specialist Sean Kavanaugh.
Together they bring a combined 50 years of working with children and adults with special needs. Long has a background in human services and holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership. Kavanaugh is experienced helping students with the use of technology. His background also includes training public school teachers in technology use.
E3 Transition is a therapeutic program affiliated with The Glenholme School and allows young adults to strengthen their independent living skills to eventually live a productive life, an announcement said. The three ‘E’s’ stand for Emerge, Expand and Evolve.
E3 serves students ages 18-22 and those diagnosed with high functioning autism, anxiety and depression. Students have the option of attending college at nearby Post University or Northwestern Connecticut Community College.
An addition to the program is a converted storefront in Torrington that serves as a central “hub” for the young adults. The space offers a conference room, a lounge and offices. From that location, students can access retail stores, restaurants, job sites and other opportunities for community involvement. Staff teach a variety of classes such as financial acumen, career readiness, interpersonal dynamics, personal health and wellness.
To learn more about the program, contact admissions at 860-868-7377 or admissions@theglenholmeschool.org.