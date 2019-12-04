EARTH MATTERS: Wildlife develops winter coping mechanisms

An intrepid Mississippi Kite, which typically flies between South Carolina and Mexico, was seen flying over Quaker Ridge in Greenwich, the fourth time in history the species has been spotted in the area. The Mississippi Kite is one of the thousands of hawks expected to fly through Connecticut once raptor season starts, and residents can watch these migrations at the Greenwich Audubon Center. It is the only ADA-accessible site in the region and the only site in the state with a paid, expert hawk counter on site.