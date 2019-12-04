EARTH MATTERS: Wildlife develops winter coping mechanisms

Hawks have ultra-violet vision. They see things we can’t imagine seeing, like the urine trail mice leave as they cross a field.
Which, said Ken Elkins, director of education at Southbury’s Bent of the River nature preserve — owned by Audubon Connecticut — is why red-shouldered and red-tailed hawks now perch in the bare trees edging the preserve’s fields.
“They can see a highway system,” Elkins said.
When snow comes, that’s no guarantee of protection. Foxes can sniff out the mice and voles under the snow, then pounce.
“They pop up into the air and then nose-dive into the snow,” said Sam Nunes, an environment educator at the Woodcock Nature Center, which straddles the Ridgefield-Wilton town line.
Some state fauna get to sleep through the coming sleet — black bears, woodchuck, bats, frogs, turtles, snakes and salamanders Others, like chipmunks and skunks, aren’t true hibernators. But they stay inside, and grow torpid, waiting for the seasons to change.
But for a lot of mammals and birds, the next few months will be a life reduced to a simple strategy — shelter in place when the weather turns nasty, then, when it clears, go out and find something to eat
Jenny Dickson, director of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s wildlife division, said part of survival in winter means slowing down.
“You do whatever you can to minimize the energy you expend,” she said.
For humans, it’s a chance to go outside and be trackers.
“We see deer tracks, mink tracks, bobcat tracks,” said Ann Taylor, executive director of New Pond Farm nature center in Redding. “Coyote, we don’t see that much. But we hear them.”
Elkins said these hunters come out at dusk, which as the winter solstice approaches and the days, shorten, is now late afternoon.
“We’ll see them at the end of the workday,” he said.
Elkins said the tracks show which of this crew are more wary of humans.
”We won’t see bobcat tracks near our more popular trails. They tend to find out where the people are ,” he said. “We see them crisscrossing the trails deeper in the forests.”
Survival also means finding shelter from the storm. White-tailed deer will hunker down in evergreen stands, to get protection from the wind and snow. Others will find rocky dens with a bit of an overhang to stay out of foul weather.
“They’ll stick close to shelter,” the DEEP’s Dickson said.
Omnivores — foxes, coyotes and raccoons among them — have this advantage. They can eat lots of things; berries, mice, carrion, house cats. The affinity of raccoons for trash can take-out is well documented.
“If there’s a stream open, raccoons can find fresh-water mussels,” Dickson said.
Deer manage through the winter through a change in their metabolism that enables them to survive on twigs and bark.
“That’s why deer will browser on people’s shrubs and garden plants in winter,” Dickson said. “Other times of the year, it may not taste so good. But in the winter, not so bad.”
Nunes of the Woodcock Nature Center said that that’s why it’s a mistake for people to put out grain for deer in winter.
“Their digestive systems slow down. They live off their fat reserves,” Nunes said. “The food people provide will just rot in their stomachs.”
Patrick Comins, director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, said songbirds cope by heading south.
“They cope by migrating.” Comins said.
That includes a lot of birds we think of as year-rounders: robins, blue jays, chickadees. The ones living here in summer head south. Their northern cousins replace them.
“For a lot of birds, this is Florida,” Comins said.
They’ve also evolved to survive the cold. Songbird feet are just bone and cartilage and tough hides.
“They have very low blood supply in their feet,” he said. “Their muscles are protected by their feathers.”
They too have learned to shelter in place — bluebirds and wrens will use bird houses in winter to stay out of the pelting snow and ice.
The DEEP Dickson said that’s why it’s good for humans to leave brush piles in their yards, or to plant thick shrubs. When hawks come hunting, the songbirds can escape to the thick tangle of branches until the all-clear sounds.
Bird feeders, however, are for humans watching birds, Comins said. The birds really don’t need our black-oiled sunflower seed and suet, even in bleak February.
“There’s plenty of food out there for them,” he said.