Tropical storm Elsa swept over Connecticut early Friday, dumping torrential rain and causing widespread street flooding before scooting quickly away.
Despite fears the storm could produce hundreds of thousands of power outages reminiscent of last year’s tropical storm Isaias, the bulk of the storm skirted the eastern side of the state with outages peaking at just under 10,000 statewide around 1 p.m. Friday.
Elsa, the first named tropical storm of the hurricane season to threaten Connecticut, was widely seen as a test of utility companies’ preparations in the wake of Isaias. On Thursday, as the storm loomed, Connecticut leaders warned of consequences if power outages lingered past a 96-hour restoration window imposed by a state law enacted after Isaias.
The threat of the storm led Gov. Ned Lamont to order a partial activation of the state’s emergency operations center Thursday evening. In a statement, Lamont urged state residents “to stay home and remain off the roads if you can until the storm passes and conditions improve.”
“Compared to a year ago when we had Isaias, there the winds were much stronger and a little less flooding— many more electrical outages, little less rain that time,” Lamont said during a press event at the West Haven train station Friday afternoon. The governor said the storm had brought “severe” flooding to the state, standing at the site of a flash flood at the train station. A mudslide also shut down a track nearby.
Lamont and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who joined him at the event, used the storm damage to push for investments in infrastructure in the face of climate change.
Blumenthal toured the mudslide and called it a “picture” he would be taking to Washington “as a powerful argument for action.”
By just before 7 a.m., Stamford authorities reported flooding in some areas, with multiple vehicle disabled by high waters.
Soon after, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and western New London counties late into the morning as torrential rains lashed the state.
In Bridgeport, more cars were reported stuck by flooding as firefighters were warned by radio chatter that manhole covers were popping up all over the city.
Flooding caused road closures along coastal communities and low-lying areas, with road closures reported in Stamford, Fairfield, Darien, Norwalk and New Haven throughout the morning.
By 9 a.m., a flash flood warning had been issued for New Haven, Middlesex, southern Fairfield and western New London counties, with the warning lasting until 11:45 a.m.
A section of the Merritt Parkway southbound was closed in Stratford was briefly closed after a tree fell and blocked the road.
More communities reported road closures and drivers becoming stuck in high water as the morning wore on. In Bridgeport, flooding closed nine streets by 10 a.m.
The storm prompted closures of public venues throughout the state. In Norwalk, where 6 inches of rain inundated the city in 24 hours, Calf Pasture Beach was closed due to local flooding and an impending high tide. In Bridgeport, city parks were closed along with the Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course. By late morning, the storm prompted the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection to close its Middletown headquarters, including for pistol permits and fingerprinting services.
Just before 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center announced Elsa’s wind speeds had waned enough to no longer meet the threshold of a tropical storm, while the weather system was over southern New England
Power outages slowly rose throughout the morning. Just before 1 p.m., Eversource, the state’s largest electrical supplier, reported 8,052 of its customers out of power, while United Illuminating reported 1,863.
By around 3 p.m., Eversource outages had dropped to just over 6,600, while UI reported 226 customers out of power, though the National Weather Service warned high winds and the soggy ground could topple trees and cause more outages throughout the afternoon.
The total outages reported by the utility fell short of the 20,000 to 40,000 possible outages predicted by the Eversource Energy Center at the University of Connecticut Thursday evening. The company said Thursday it was prepared for a Level 4 event— meaning up to 380,000 power outages.
State leaders issued stark warnings to the utility company Thursday ahead of the storm. In a press conference outside the company’s headquarters, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal threatened a repeat performance of the company’s response to Isaias could result in the utility becoming publicly run, without providing details on how that would happen.
“This is about a year ago that Isaias hit us, I want you to know that Elsa is going to be much less severe,” Lamont said during a press conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center Thursday afternoon as the storm approached.
“I also want you know know, we better be a lot better prepared than last time,” he added.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Eversource said hundreds of line and tree workers were working to restore power, with more than 13,000 restorations since the start of the storm. The crews were supported by personnel from as far away as Texas, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
The company urged customers to stay away from downed wires and to be careful around downed trees and limbs— particularly any entangled with wires. They also urged anyone using generators to move them away from homes and businesses.
Craig Hallstrom, the utility’s president of regional electric operations, said in a statement the storm brought heavy rains on top of ground that had already been saturated by storms throughout the past week.
“We realize how difficult it is to be without power, and we will work non-stop until every customer has their power restored,” he said.