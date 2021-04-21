A “data exposure” incident impacting more than 11,000 Eversource Energy customers in Massachusetts was reported last month. No Connecticut customers were impacted.
In a statement Wednesday, Eversource spokesman Frank Poirot said it recently notified certain states of a data exposure — not a data breach — that potentially impacted 11,674 Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts.
“There is no evidence that the exposed data was accessed, and this was not the result of an attack or breach of our systems,” Poirot said.
As a precaution, Poirot said the company is offering affected customers 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft restoration.
“We take our obligation to protect customer data seriously, and we will continue using every opportunity to improve our constant work to secure our systems,” Poirot said.
In a document released by Cyberscout about the Eversource incident, the utility company said it notified every impacted person with a letter in the mail.
Eversource identified one of its cloud storage folders had been misconfigured and set to open access instead of restricted access during a security review on March 16, the document said. The company said it immediately restricted access to the folder and began an investigation.
The folder contained several files with personal information of some Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts, but based on the investigation found no indication the information had been accessed, acquired or misused by any external party, the document said.