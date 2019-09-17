Expect CT gas prices to rise after attack on Saudi oil facilities

Gasoline prices are expected to rise in Connecticut after drone attacks on two major Saudi Arabia oil facilities last weekend. AAA said motorists can expect some volatility at the pump in the coming days and weeks. On Monday, Sept. 17, 2019, global energy prices spiked more than 14 percent, causing the worst disruption to world supplies on record. U.S. crude oil jumped more than $8 to close at $62.90 a barrel.