Two small studies showing the potential long-term effects COVID-19 can have on the heart of patients — even some who were not seriously ill — is both concerning and not surprising, according to Connecticut health experts.
Both of the studies were out of Germany and published in JAMA Cardiology.
One compared the MRIs of 100 COVID survivors with those of demographically similar patients who hadn’t been infected. They found cardiac involvement in 78 patients and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60 patients. Of the COVID survivors studied, only 33 required hospitalization during their original illness, and 67 recovered at home.
The other study examined the autopsies of 39 COVID patients — with an average age of 85 — who died between April 8 and April 18, and found that 24 of them still had the virus in their cardiac tissue when they died.
Taken together, the studies show that COVID-19 might have an even stronger impact on the heart than originally thought, said Dr. Stuart Zarich, chief of cardiology at Bridgeport Hospital.
“This clearly proves, even though (these are) small studies, that this virus has a proclivity for the heart as well as the lungs,” he said.
In both studies, the researchers said the long-term cardiac impact of the COVID infection remains unclear, and more research was needed. But Zarich said it’s long been known that COVID has an impact on the heart.
“What this shows to me is that this had more impact on the heart than we thought,” he said.
Dr. Jeffrey Berman, chairman of cardiology St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, echoed those thoughts.
“The bottom line is that this is a new infection that no one knew anything about six months ago,” he said. “I think these findings are very concerning. The fact that there is cardiac involvement — we don’t know what that means exactly.”
Yet, while the research is concerning, it’s not terribly shocking, experts said. Over the past several months, there’s been mounting evidence that COVID-19 is a “whole-body illness,” said Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven.
“Initially we thought this was largely a respiratory illness, but now we know that the virus has impacts on nearly every body system,” McGee said.
One of the truly upsetting things about the research, she said, is that it raises even more questions about COVID-19, which already has so much uncertainty surrounding it.
“Is this cardiac damage (done by the illness) temporary or permanent? No one knows,” McGee said. “The long-term implications of COVID-19 are a complete wild card at this point. We have no idea what the long-term morbidity and illness impact of this disease will be and that’s pretty scary.”
Perhaps the best lesson to take from the research is that people need to do whatever they can to protect themselves from the disease, Berman said.
“I think what we can and should do is everything we can to get on top of preventing this infection,” he said. “In Connecticut, we’ve actually done a pretty good job, but (COVID) is flaring up all over the country and I’m worried it’s going to come back here.”