‘Extremely frustrating’: Family of man killed outside Litchfield law firm seeks answers

LITCHFIELD — It’s been nearly two weeks since Matthew Bromley was fatally shot outside a local law firm, and his family says it’s “extremely frustrating” that they have received few details about what happened.
State police said Bromley, who had been living in Virginia, was fatally shot in the head June 7 outside the Litchfield law firm, Cramer & Anderson.
The firm said one of its partners, attorney Robert Fisher, was involved in the shooting and has been placed on leave.
Ericka Bromley said many people have reached out, expressing their condolences about her brother, “from businesses to organizations, to people at work.”
She added it’s “extremely frustrating. It wasn’t fair to my brother to have his life taken from him.”
State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus, a spokesman for the agency, said they are still looking for witnesses who may have seen two cars traveling erratically or interaction of two vehicles traveling eastbound on Route 202 around the time of the shooting. Police described the vehicles as a 2002 brown Saab 9-3SE and a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible. Torrington property tax records show Bromley owed taxes on a 2002 Saab 9-3SE in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Dorelus also confirmed on Thursday that Fisher is not in police custody.
“Essentially, you’d be violating someone’s rights by arresting them without probable cause,” Dorelus said.“We’re still trying to determine exactly what transpired prior to the shooting to determine whether or not charges should be filed against attorney Fisher.”
Ericka Bromley said she’s waiting for the results of her brother’s toxicology reports. She said her brother will be cremated in the next week or so.
After the cremation, Erick Bromley said the family will plan a celebration of his life. The burial services are being handled by Hillside Cemetery on Walnut Street in Torrington and Abbey Cremation Service in Rocky Hill.
A candlelight vigil is also being planned by Bromley’s cousin, Mariah Bromley. Last week, she created a GoFundMe page for her cousin, which has raised about $2,500.
Ericka Bromley said her brother returned to Connecticut to visit their mother, Elizabeth Ruth Bromley, who is under end-of-life hospice care.
She said her brother was also looking into job opportunities to stay in Connecticut. While in Virginia, he worked for several years for Pinkerton Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Lynchburg.
Jake Lyon, manager of the parts department at Pinkerton, said Matthew Bromley was employed for several years as a member of the company’s collision repair team in the automotive body repair department. Bromley worked there until recently, according to Lyon.
“He was a hard worker and was definitely an asset here,” Lyon said. “We valued him.”