Family of man killed outside Litchfield law firm launches fundraising campaign

LITCHFIELD — A fundraising page has been set up for the family of a 39-year-old father who was fatally shot this week outside of a local law firm.
The page, called “Help give Matthew Bromley the funeral he deserves,” raised nearly $1,000 in the hours after it was posted Friday.
Created by his cousin, the page describes Bromley as a “great, fun-loving man with such a beautiful heart.”
“He deserved so much more than this; but for now, all we can give him is a beautiful memorial service and most importantly, justice. 100 percent of your donations will go toward Matthew’s funeral and attorney fees. Our family sincerely thanks you advance,” according to a message posted on the page.
State police said Bromley, a former Torrington resident who had been living in Virginia in recent years, was fatally shot in the head late Monday afternoon outside the Litchfield law firm, Cramer & Anderson.
The firm said one of its partners, attorney Robert Fisher, was involved in the shooting and has been placed on leave.
Police have not said what led to the shooting, although on Friday they released photos and information about two vehicles seen driving erratically in the area before the incident.