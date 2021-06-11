LITCHFIELD — The family of 39-year-old father who was fatally shot this week in front of a local law firm said they are seeking “truth” and “justice” as state police have released few details about the killing.
State police said Matthew Bromley, a former Torrington resident who had been living in Virginia in recent years, was fatally shot in the head late Monday afternoon outside the Litchfield law firm, Cramer & Anderson, but have not said what led to the homicide.
“Matt was not a bad person. Matt deserves justice. He was good to his friends and his family. He loved life,” said his cousin Ray Parsons, who said Bromley’s brother is married to his first cousin.
“He’s not a very threatening guy,” added Parsons, in reference to Bromley’s criminal history, which included a conviction for carrying a dangerous weapon charge and jail time.
Cramer & Anderson, said one of its partners, attorney Robert Fisher, was involved in the shooting and has been placed on leave. State police identified Fisher as the “subject of the investigation” and said he remained at the scene Monday evening.
Parsons said Bromley, who has two sons, ages 22 and 18, had just returned to Torrington after living in Virginia for the past two years.
“I can't believe after coming home from Virginia, being down south for two years, the week he comes back to Connecticut, he gets shot,” Parsons said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
While Parsons said he had lost touch with Bromley while his cousin was living in Virginia, he still has fond memories of him.
“When we used to hang out, he would help me work on my house,” Parsons said. “He was great with his hands. He’s the type of guy you could sit by a fire with and talk about life with all night. He was a chill guy.”
According to Parsons, Bromley worked in the heating and cooling business while in Virginia.
“He was such a handy guy — a good friend, good man,” Parsons said. “We just want to know what happened.”
State police have released few details about the shooting, other than to say Bromley was killed and the weapon belonging to a registered owner was seized at the scene. They have not said what motivated the killing.
Cramer & Anderson also released a statement, saying the firm had no connection to Bromley. Judicial records show Fisher was not representing anyone in any active civil or criminal cases as of this week.
Fisher declined to comment when reached by phone this week. His attorney, Bill Conti, of the Law Offices of Conti, Levy & Salerno in Torrington, also declined to comment.
Parsons said the last time he saw Bromley was right before he moved to Virginia.
Parsons is making arrangements to hold a vigil in memory of Bromley and a protest to demand justice.
“We hope we can get some answers for his family and friends — that's all we want is the truth and how this happened. His kids and nieces are hurting right now and we need to all work together to get them justice,” Bromley said. “I'll fight ‘till the end to bring Matt and his family justice.”