FBI: White men charged most in violent crimes in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — Most individuals charged with a violent crime in town last year are white, male and under the age 40, according to recently released FBI Crime Data Statistics.
The annual report showed very little change in violent crimes in New Milford between 2019 and 2020.
The most common types of offenses reported by the New Milford Police Department in both 2020 and 2019 were assault, driving under the influence and larceny/theft.
In 2020, a total of 19 violent crimes were reported by the New Milford Police Department. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, according to the report.
About 94 percent of those charged with a violent crime in2020 are male and 100 percent are white. Those between the ages of 30 to 39 accounted for 41 percent of those charged with these crimes — the biggest age group, according to the report.
To compare, in 2019, there were 16 incidents of violent crime reported in town. About 88 percent of those charged in these incidents are male, 75 percent are white and 25 percent are Black or African American. The ages were also spread out a bit more with those between the ages of 20 to 29 accounting for 31 percent of the crimes — the highest percentage for an age group, according to the report.
The statewide statistics reported on violent crime resemble those for the town of New Milford. The age group containing the highest number of both violent crime offenders and those who experience violent crimes is 20 to 29.
The overwhelming majority — 72 percent — of those who commit violent crimes in Connecticut are white males.
In 2020, the New Milford Police Department reported 21 people had experienced violent crimes, with the highest numbers — 29 percent — in the 10 to 19 age group. Seventy-six percent of them are female and 90 percent are white.
Additionally, in 2020, most violent crime incidents — 71 percent— were reported to have taken place in the resident’s home. The highest number of them — 28 percent — were reported to have been committed by the victim’s girlfriend or boyfriend.
To compare, in 2019, 16 people experienced violent crimes in town, according to the report. Of those, 44 percent happened to those ages 10 to 19 and 81 percent of the victims are female. About 75 percent of the victims are white and 19 percent are Black or African American.
Additionally, in 2019, most incidents of violent crime — 69 percent — were reported to have taken place in the resident’s home, with the highest number — 33 percent — reported to have been performed by the victim’s girlfriend or boyfriend.
Unlike New Milford figures, there is a much more equal male to female ratio — 59 to 41 percent — of those who experienced violent crimes in the state.
All numbers reported in this study were calculated based on National Incident-Based Reporting System details reported by the New Milford Police Department.