Federal authorities have arrested another Connecticut man in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.
A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said 25-year-old Richard T. Crosby Jr., of Harwinton, was charged Thursday on a federal criminal complaint. He was taken into custody between 6 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, federal officials said.
Authorities allege Crosby was seen standing at the dais in the U.S. Senate chamber beside Luke Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” who was photographed shirtless in a buffalo headdress holding a spear with an American flag, according to a court filing.
In a cellphone video shot by Luke Mogelson, a contributing writer for the New Yorker who followed former President Donald Trump supporters into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the man alleged to be Crosby can be seen standing to the left of Chansley wearing a black jacket, glasses and a red baseball cap, according to court records.
In the video, Crosby appears to hold up his hand in reverence as Chansley shouts a prayer into a bullhorn, thanking God “for allowing us to get rid of the communists, the globalists, the traitors within our government,” court records sow.
“At the conclusion of the prayer, Crosby Jr. yelled “Amen,” according to the government’s statement of facts filed in the case.
During a brief hearing Thursday, federal prosecutors said Crosby was charged with obstruction of justice, specifically of Congress. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine as well as three years of supervised release.
The judge also ordered a public defender to be appointed for Crosby, and said the case will be transferred to the District of Columbia.
Crosby is also charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Both offenses carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release.
The complaint also charges him with entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Those offenses carry up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Crosby appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge S. Dave Vatti via Zoom wearing glasses, jeans and a green pullover sweatshirt from a detention facility. He remained silent throughout the proceedings, speaking only to answer questions from Vatti.
Federal prosecutors did not request that Crosby remain in custody, but asked Vatti to prohibit the defendant from visiting Washington as a condition of his release.
Vatti said he did not believe Crosby posed a danger to the public and did not consider him a flight risk, noting the defendant is a “lifelong” Connecticut resident and cooperated with investigators.
Under questioning by Vatti, Crosby said he has a bachelor’s degree and is receiving psychiatric counseling.
Crosby’s father agreed during the hearing to serve as a third-party custodian, which Vatti described as the “eyes and ears of the court.”
Crosby’s case was continued to Tuesday, when he will appear in another video conference hearing. Vatti also ordered that Crosby “avoid contact with persons known to you to be” a witness to the prosecution without his attorney present.
FBI agents interviewed Crosby in April at his Litchfield County home. During the interview, Crosby told the agents he heard about the event through social media and wanted to attend to make his “voice heard,” because “he believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen,” the government’s filing reads.
Crosby told investigators he attended Trump’s speech with his girlfriend and her mother, both of whom left during the speech. After the speech, he walked to the Capitol and entered the building through an open door on the left of the main entrance, where he “followed the crowd” into the senate chamber, he told the FBI, according to the court filing.
Crosby told the investigators there were two police officers inside the chamber “who did not interact with anyone,” according to the court filing.
Crosby remained in the chamber for six to eight minutes before a large number of police showed up and ordered everyone to leave with their hands “visible to ensure they had not taken anything,” the filing said.
He told the FBI agents that “while he did not engage in any confrontation or altercation with law enforcement, he observed others having physical confrontations with police officers,” according to the government filing.
“Additionally, Crosby, Jr. stated he observed an unknown male holding a succulent house plant, who stated he had taken it from a legislator’s desk,” the filing reads.
Federal authorities had previously charged Patrick McCaughey III, of Ridgefield, after investigators said he was caught on video crushing a D.C. Metropolitan police officer in a door frame during the siege of the Capitol building. McCaughey has since been released on bond in that case.