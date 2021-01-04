Feds: CT teacher sentenced to 70 months in prison on child pornography charge

A 29-year-old Hartford music teacher authorities said posed as a teenager online to solicit nude photos from children as young as 12 has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.
Dylan Koerner, formerly of West Hartford, has been sentenced to 70 months in prison along with three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorrney’s office for the District of Connecticut said.
Koerner appeared Monday before U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton via video conference.
He pleaded guilty to one count distribution of child pornography in September.
In court documents, authorities said Koerner “used a false identity and posed as a teenager on Kik, an internet mobile application, to solicit nude photographs from Kik users who were minor females as young as 12 years old.”
Koerner then “traded” those photos with other users on the app “to receive more images of child pornography,” the release said.
Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations searched Koerner’s home on Oct. 29, 2019 and seized his phone, laptop and external hard drive.
The search of the devices found 121 “unique images” and nine “unique videos” of child pornography, along with “numerous images and video” depicting children in a sexual manner, authorities said.
Korner earned his teacher’s certification in 2018 and worked as an elementary music teacher in Hartford “and as a substitute teacher at various elementary, middle and high schools in Connecticut,” the release said.
The New Britain resident was released on $100,000 bond.
He is required to report to prison on May 4.
To report cases of child exploitation, visit www.cybertipline.com.