Feds: Former post office employee from Litchfield sentenced in 40k theft

A 33-year-old former postal worker from Litchfield was sentenced to five years probation Wednesday after pleading guilty in a money order scheme that netted nearly $40,000.
Keith Sanford pleaded guilty to one count theft of government property on June 2, according to a release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of Connecticut.
While he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Granby, East Hartland and West Granby, Sanford “issued 139 postal money orders totaling $39,937.02 to himself and, in certain instances, his associates, without remitting payment for them,” between April and December 2018, the release said.
Sanford received all of the funds from the scheme, prosecutors said.
He was also ordered to pay full resititution.