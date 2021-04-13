A Monroe man was charged Tuesday after authorities said he abused three girls between the ages of 11 and 12 whom he communicated with through messaging apps.
A federal criminal complaint charged 32-year-old Hector Torres with coercion and enticement of minors to engage in sexual activity, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said.
He was also charged with an offense alleging he produced child sex abuse imagery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said investigators believe Torres “used Snapchat, FaceTime and text messaging to communicate with three minor girls” to entice them into sending naked pictures.
If convicted, Torres faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a lifetime sentence on the coercion and enticement charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He faces a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence and up to 30 years on the child abuse imagery charge.
Two of the victims were 12 years old and the other was 11 years old, according to the office.
On multiple occasions this past February, Torres “picked up the girls in his car and brought them to a shopping plaza parking lot in Hartford” where he sexually abused them, the office said.
Torres promised the girls “money, sneakers, vaping supplies” and food in exchange, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Investigators reviewed three videos of the alleged abuse, “one of which shows the right side of his face as well as distinctive tattoos on his hands,” the office said.
After Torres’ arrest on Tuesday, he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Dave Vatti and was held in custody.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Torres was taken into custody by the FBI. The case is being investigated by the FBI along with Hartford and Monroe police, and the Connecticut Child Exploitation Task Force.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking any potential witnesses, victims or people with helpful information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).