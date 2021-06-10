Feds: Waterbury man gets 33 months in child sex abuse imagery case

HARTFORD — A Waterbury man was sentenced Wednesday to 33 months behind bars after investigators found videos and pictures of child sex abuse imagery on his devices.
John Perugini, 79, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Homeland Security Investigations began investigating Perugini after the federal agency received a information he was paying for access to a site that contained the sex abuse imagery, the office said. On Oct. 29, 2019, agents seized his electronic devices from his home including “multiple external storage devices,” The U.S. attorney’s office said.
On one of the storage devices, investigators found “numerous images and videos of child sex abuse,” officials siad.
Perugini was arrested on a criminal complaint in November 2019, and pleaded guilty last December to a single count of possession of child pornography.
He was released on $50,000 bond and is due to report to prison on July 21.
To report cases of child exploitation, go to www.cybertipline.com.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the proper spelling of John Perugini’s name.