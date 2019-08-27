Litchfield (06759)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.