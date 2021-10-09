Fiery crash in Cornwall sends Torrington man to hospital

CORNWALL — A Torrington man was brought to the hospital Friday night after the car he was driving crashed and caught fire, according to the Connecticut State Police.
A 68-year-old Torrington man was driving a 2016 Chrysler east on Route 4 in Cornwall around 9:20 p.m. Police said the man hit a guardrail on the right before crossing the road and driving off the lefthand side, striking a rock in the process, according to an incident report from the Connecticut State Police.
The car then caught on fire and was engulfed in flames, police said.
The driver is believed to have sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Sharon Hospital and then Hartford Hospital, police said.