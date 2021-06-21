Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston opens new show

THOMASTON — The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston is presenting the “Portraits and Places” Gallery Show at the Crescent Gallery at 158 Main Street.
The exhibit features the paintings of the Ten-2-One Artists, and runs through Oct. 27. The show includes T2O Artists' renditions from people and pets to landmarks and landscapes in pastel, acrylic, oil, collage and photography works.
Some of the portraits are realistic, others are representational and abstract. Locations painted are from the artists' travels in New England and across the U.S.
Visitors can meet the artists at the gallery’s open studio every Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and watch them work. For more information, visit online at ten-2-oneartists.com or facebook.com/CrescentGallery.