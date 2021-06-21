First day of summer brings hot, humid conditions in CT, weather service says

The first full day of summer will bring hot and humid conditions Monday before a chance of showers in the evening, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
The weather service said early patchy fog will give way to partly sunny skies Monday with a high near 85 degrees. The temperature drops to a low around 65 degrees at night, with a 40 percent change of rain showers and thunderstorms.
It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees on Tuesday. As the afternoon rolls in, so does another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The cloudy skies are expected to gradually clear up overnight Tuesday, with a low around 54 degrees.
On Wednesday, it’ll be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a slight wind. By night, it’ll be mostly clear and the temperature is forecast to drop to a low around 56 degrees.
Expect sunny skies again on Thursday, this time with a high near 80 degrees. Skies will stay mostly clear at night, with a low around 57 degrees.
It’ll be mostly sunny on Friday with a high around 79 degrees. But as night falls, clouds roll in and the temperature drops to a low around 63 degrees.