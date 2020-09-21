As the temperature starts to drop, it’s time to roll up a sleeve and get your annual flu shot.
The protection of the vaccine will also help health care workers who will have to determine whether someone who has upper respiratory symptoms has the flu or COVID-19, which may be gearing up for a cold-weather spike.
Infectious disease doctors say it’s not too soon for a flu shot, but the ideal time is in October, so that the six months of protection against influenza will last through April. That’s because there are more cases of flu in the spring than in early fall.
“We want people to get their shots early enough so they are fully immunized and protected before flu starts to circulate in the community,” said Dr. Richard Martinello, medical director for infection prevention for the Yale New Haven Health System.
He said people 6 months old and older should get their shots, or the nasal spray version of the vaccine, “now through the end of October.” It takes one to two weeks to build up immunity against the flu virus.
It’s especially important this year to get vaccinated so flu and COVID-19 cases don’t overwhelm the health care system. Also, Martinello said, “One of our real concerns with this upcoming flu season is that any time somebody comes to us and they have cough, fever, we have to assume they have COVID.”
But Martinello and others are hopeful that the safeguards people have used against the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and hand-washing — will mean a milder-than-normal flu season.
“We certainly hope that turns out to be the case,” Martinello said. “One thing we’re finding out is COVID, as bad as it is, is forcing us to realize that there were other things we could be doing to prevent the flu.”
Martinello said reports from the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu season starts in May and June, are “really encouraging” that we will be spared a serious flu season.
“The experience in the Southern Hemisphere is that they saw very little flu,” he said. But he added, “Flu is very unpredictable. The only thing predictable is that we’ll have it each year.”
Dr. Asha Shah, associate director of infectious diseases at Stamford Hospital, said “it could be a more confusing respiratory virus season” than usual because of COVID. “Our recommendation is to try to get vaccinated as close to October as possible.”
The flu season doesn’t end until at least April. “Because we see less flu on this side of October … there is an advantage of waiting to October because the vaccine will last a long period of time,” Shah said.
Yale New Haven is providing immunizations to its employees starting in October; Stamford Health is offering them at the end of this month.
“It’s not wrong to get your vaccine early. It’s just that we feel it’s best to get it in the month of October if possible,” Shah said. “You don’t want to go too much beyond October because you want to protect yourself.”
“Once Thanksgiving rolls around, it’s really hard to get people vaccinated” because they “are very focused on school and home things related to the holidays,” Martinello said. However, it’s better to get vaccinated later than not at all.
Preliminary estimates for the 2019-20 flu season total 39 million to 56 million cases nationally and 24,000 to 62,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This year, a quadrivalent vaccine will be readily available, protecting against four strains: two A viruses, H1N1 and H3N2, and two B viruses. The high-dose vaccine offered to people 65 and older will be quadrivalent this year, Martinello said.
The symptoms of flu are cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue, usually, but not always, fever, and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting, according to the CDC.
While COVID didn’t act like the flu and go away in the spring and summer, it could get worse in the winter, when people are indoors more, unless they keep up with the precautions of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand-washing, health experts said.
“I think it is likely” that COVID will increase, Martinello said. “As the weather cools down and as people are spending more time indoors and therefore in closer contact, it is expected that we will see more people coming down with COVID because of that close contact.”
He said children wanting to play with friends and grandparents wanting to see their families are a risk, and that playing outdoors and staying apart are important.
“What you should avoid doing is going to other people’s houses,” he said.
“We were disappointed that COVID didn’t take a deeper dip in the summertime,” said Dean Sten Vermund of the Yale School of Public Health. “Usually the cooler, drier air is friendlier to respiratory pathogens and warmer air is less friendly.”
He said there are a lot of unknowns about whether COVID will surge during flu season, but it did rise in the South and West during the hot months, when people are staying inside with air conditioning. “in some ways you’re mimicking what the north does in the wintertime,” he said.
“There are these mysteries. If anything, you could say that this has thrived in diverse environments” — hot and dry in Arizona, hot and humid in the Southeast, he said. “It’s also thrived in the New England and Middle Atlantic spring weather, as well as in India, Brazil and Spain in March.
“I don’t think coronavirus has been as temperature-humidity sensitive as we hoped,” Vermund said. But he said people practicing physical distancing and more working at home may help hold down a surge.
Vermund also said that, rather than putting up lawn signs, “the biggest thank you to health care workers is to get a flu shot. ... Flu shots do a great job keeping you healthier. Even if you do get flu, you have a much milder case than if you hadn’t gotten the flu shot,” he said.
As for COVID, Vermund said, “We need to tide ourselves over past flu season and into the vaccine and treatment era.”
He said treatments for coronavirus, similar to Tamiflu, to lessen symptoms of COVID, may be available in six to 12 months and that a vaccine may be available within a year.
Before that, he said, crowds who are not wearing masks are risking spreading COVID like a wildfire. “The tinder is ready to burn,” he said.