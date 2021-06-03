Forman School in Litchfield holds commencement

LITCHFIELD — Members of the Class of 2021 at Forman School in Litchfield received their diplomas under the traditional Graduation Tree on campus, in a morning ceremony on May 22.
With guidelines eased on public gatherings in Connecticut, each graduate was allowed a few friends and family members to attend.
“It has been a year with challenges that our students, especially the Class of 2021, faced with determination and poise,” said Head of School Adam K. Man. “We were glad that these seniors could have loved ones present for this special milestone in their lives.”
The commencement address was delivered by Laura Baldini, ’92, co-founder of Mother Juice and founder/CEO of The Flie, a fashion company specializing in clear bags that meet regulations for entry to stadiums and other public venues. Valedictorian Joel M. Puckett, ’21, gave the Senior Speech.
Forman is a private coeducational college preparatory school at 12 Norfolk Road.