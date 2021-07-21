PLYMOUTH — Main Street Community Foundation has awarded $10,180 in grants to four organizations located in or serving Plymouth residents.
The grants, as described by the foundation, are as follows:
• Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. - $1,680 - Medical care for cats and kittens rescued from hoarding situations (Elizabeth I. and Louis J. Matt Animal Protection Fund)
• Plymouth Community Food Pantry - $4,000 - Healthy Options Program Plus to provide non-perishable dairy and produce to program clients (COVID-19 Response Fund)
• Rebuilding Together Litchfield County, Inc. - $2,500 - Building materials for home repairs in Plymouth (Bristol Brass General Grant Fund, Turkus Family Fund)
• Terryville Public Library - $2,000 - Library Maker Space: Sew So Fun Project (Bristol Brass General Grant Fund)
For more information, contact Kate Kerchaert, director of grants and programs, at 860-583-6363.