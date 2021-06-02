‘Free Palestine’ rally planned Saturday in Danbury

DANBURY — Demonstrators plan to host a ‘free Palestine’ rally outside city hall Saturday evening.
The rally will begin at 5 p.m. and move to the front of the public library where it will end around 8 p.m., according to a flyer distributed on social media.
The flyer asked attendees to bring a sign or banner, and asked those who come to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 protocols.
The event is being organized by Muslims for Humanity, a Brookfield-based non-profit that provides assistance to Connecticut families, according to the organization’s website.
Imran Qazi, the event’s organizer, said the rally is intended to raise awareness of the conflict so residents will contact lawmakers to help end the “senseless killing of children.”
Qazi said the event is not aimed at one side or the other in the conflict and is open to people of all faiths. Speakers will include a Palestinian resident who will speak about the history of the conflict, and the prayers and poems may also be read, he said.
The rally follows demonstrations across the state over the Israeli-Palestininan conflict in recent days, with protests held in Hartford and New Haven.
During President Joe Biden’s commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy last month, protesters gathered near the academy’s gates to protest the administration’s slow response to the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas.
The most-recent conflight ended in a cease-fire agreement late last month after 11 days of fighting that left more than 200 people dead, the Associated Press reported.