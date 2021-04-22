Freeze warning remains in effect for parts of CT

After winds as high as 75 mph slammed parts of Connecticut on Wednesday, cold temperatures settled in overnight with a freeze warning in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service said northern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties remains under the freeze warning, which states that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible this morning.
The warning indicated that the cold temperatures will cause frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing is also likely during the warning.
On a National Weather Service storm damage summary page, it indicated wind damage had knocked down tree limbs and power to an area of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The rest of the summary page was filled with similar instances in New York and New Jersey.
Most of western Connecticut was under a severe thunderstorm warning around 3 p.m. Wednesday, with a tornado warning being briefly issued for part of Litchfield County around that same time.
In Kent, radar showed winds hitting up to 75 mph at higher points of elevation, said Bill Jacquemin, chief meteorologist of the Connecticut Weather Center, on Wednesday. He said radar showed winds in a “rotating pattern” in the area. WFSB TV reported a possible tornado sighting in Kent, but weather officials have not yet confirmed this.
At the peak of the gusty winds and outages, more than 5,000 Eversource customers were reported to be without power late Wednesday afternoon. Later that night, the number had dropped to around 3,500. By Thursday morning, less than 130 Eversource customers remained without power.
During the storm, United Illuminating reported one outage in Fairfield, which was resolved by Wednesday evening.
Cold temperatures and a wind chill are in the forecast for Thursday, with a high in the upper 40s and wind gusts up to 31 mph. Overnight into Friday, lows are expected to be in the 30s and winds up to 15 mph.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. Temperatures will hover in the 60s during the day and drop to the low 40s by night.
Saturday brings more sun with a high in the mid-60s, dropping to the high 40s by night. Rain showers will come early Sunday and taper off in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-50s, dropping to the low 40s by night.