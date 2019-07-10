MORRIS — Owners Jan and Lisa Sjogren believe they have the perfect balance and magic touch to make a success of their new enterprise at the four corners in East Morris, The Barn, where three other restaurants have preceded them.
First of all, it’s not just a burger and beer joint — the food is wide-ranging, varying from Black Angus beef used in the five burgers on the menu (one is vegan), to shaved Brussels sprouts in a popular salad, an avocado egg roll in a crisp wrapper and Italian main dishes featuring Pasta La Molisana and Capellini Caprese. There are also seven choices for “little ones” that include chicken fingers and a Swanky Hot Dog.
Maine lobster is available in both a lobster roll and lobster mac-n-cheese, but co-owner Jan Sjogren is making a concerted effort to source fresh foods locally, she said. One provider is Truelove Farms, just a short distance away in Morris; Arethusa Farm’s bleu cheese is used in a fondue and their ice-cream is presented as one of the desserts, and La Molisana sausage is used in the charcuterie board, Sjogren said.
“We will be using local produce and vegetables as much as possible,” Sjogren said. “We want to support our local community, including the Morris Fire Company, and by hiring local staff members. I am also interested in the dive team that Morris participates with since I have volunteer rescue dive experience from Miami-Dade in Florida.”
The full bar offers bottled and draft beer, wine and spirits and is the only bar in the town of Morris. Acoustic music by family friend Michael Garvey will liven the patio seating for Happy Hour, watched over by a life-sized cow, and favorite piano tunes, available on Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Barn is at 5 Watertown Road in Morris. Hours are: Closed Monday; Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy Hour is offered on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Local delivery and takeout are available, and meals can be ordered online for quick pickup. For more information, call 860-361-6316, email info@thebarnmorris.com or visit www.thebarnmorris.com.