BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem artist Pat Keegan is featuring her “Farewell to Connecticut – Show and Sale.”
The show opening will take place at the 550 Gallery & Studio in Bethlehem on May 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Continued showings will remain through June 6.
After 35 years of teaching high school art classes at Shepaug High School and Newtown High School, Keegan has won numerous awards in professional oils, acrylic painting, drawing and color photography, an announcement said.
The show will display various size prints both framed and matted, as well as giclée single prints of her photographs and more. The featured works, formerly priced from $800 to $1,000, will be $150 and lower. There will be framed and matted, or just matted prints, for sale, from $40 to $10 each.
For more information, contact the 550 Gallery & Studio at 203-266-6995.