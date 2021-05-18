SALISBURY — The man reported missing in the Housatonic River in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon has been identified by people close to him as Will Dehnel.
Dehnel was often swimming and fishing in the Housatonic River, according Nikki Parmalee, who said she was a close family friend of his. When he went missing, Parmalee said Dehnel was with his girlfriend and another friend.
“There were two younger men, either late teens (or) early 20s, maybe at the rope swing, and Will did his usual show off thing and went off the rope swing. (He) went into the water, popped his head out of the water, called for help and went back down under the water. His girlfriend told the boys that were there to call 911, and they did,” said Parmalee, a Salisbury resident.
Parmalee said Dehnel, a 38-year-old Falls Village resident, was in a boat earlier in the day.
The incident occurred above the dam at 326 Housatanic River Road. On Sunday, officials said they believed the person did not survive since he was under the water for so long.
“They had been fishing in the river but he was not in the boat when he fell into the water,” Parmalee said. “Will knew that water better than anyone and he fished there every day, just about.”
Parmalee said Dehnel was “a kind and caring guy.”
“Such a jokester. Always made you laugh. Could be so annoying at times and I loved to hate him. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. He loved the camp in Millerton. He had so many stories about his time there with his dad and brothers,” she said. “I will miss him walking into my house without knocking and raiding my fridge and cabinets looking to see what he could cook or snack on. I will miss his voice, his smile and his presence. I’m so sad he’s gone. I will miss him forever.”
Cheryl Leblenc, Dehnel’s girlfriend, said Dehnel “is very loved.”
“I hope he is catching lots of fish right now. (I) always loved his face when he caught one. We were supposed to get married next year.”
The search was called off Sunday afternoon due to treacherous conditions, said Trooper Kazimera Morris, a state police spokesperson. The search will continue Friday.
“The dive team said the currents and the terrain in that area of the search were treacherous, so it wasn’t safe for them to send to send a diver down too far,” she said.
They’ll be going back out on Friday to resume their search.
About four or five dive team members were involved in the search, according to Morris.
“Each body of water is different, in general, so you don’t know the different conditions that are under the water that you might find, in terms of boulders and sea life,” Morris said.