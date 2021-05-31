Friends of Roxbury Library bookstore to open on June 26

ROXBURY — The Friends of the Roxbury Library’s used bookstore, The Next Chapter, will open on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Next Chapter, which is located in the historic Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St., has books in the categories of fiction/mystery, biography, history, non-fiction, children, young adult, science, mathematics, animals, sports, gardening, foreign language, self-help, cookbooks, wines, religion, gardening and business.
There will be tables with selected books for summer reading, author’s series, special coffeetable books, and old collectors’ books. There are also collections of CDs, audio books and DVDs.
The Friends will be collecting books from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month through November and continuing the monthly sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month through October. They hope to have a big, end of the year holiday sale in early December.
To check book drop-off or sale dates, call the Minor Memorial Library at 860-350-2181. One hundred percent of the monies raised with this event go to providing books, DVDs, CDs, E-Books, audio books, museum passes, art show receptions, adult and children’s programs, copiers and computers for the library, at 23 South St.