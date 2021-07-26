Garden Conservancy hosting Litchfield County Open Day in Canaan

CANAAN — The Garden Conservancy is hosting Litchfield County Open Day Aug. 28.
There will be two sessions — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and -4 p.m.
To register, visit www.gardenconservancy.org.
Cost: Members $5 per person; General admission $10. Admission is free for children 12 and under.
Interior designer and garden book author Bunny Williams’ intensively planted 15-acre estate in Canaan has a sunken garden with twin perennial borders surrounding a fishpond, a seasonally changing parterre garden, a year-round conservatory filled with tender plants, a large vegetable garden with flowers and herbs, a woodland garden with meandering paths, and a pond with a waterfalls, an announcement said.
There is also a working greenhouse, an aviary with unusual chickens, an apple orchard with mature trees, a rustic Greek Revival-style pool-house folly, and a swimming pool with eighteenth-century French coping.
For questions, contact Lori Moss, associate director of communications, The Garden Conservancy, P.O. Box 608, Garrison, NY 10524 or call 845-424-6500, ext 225, or send an email to lmoss@gardenconservancy.org.