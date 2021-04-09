NEW MILFORD — The Gaylordsville Historical Society is offering a $500 scholarship in the memory of Alan S. Farnham. Lt. Farnham, who attended the one-room schoolhouse in Gaylordsville, and died in combat in Vietnam.
The applicant must be a graduating senior in good standing, who lives within the Gaylordsville Fire District, including home –schooled students. The scholarship is based on academic standing, letters of recommendation, community service, and an essay.
Applications are available at Guidance Departments at New Milford High School, Henry Abbott Technical High school, Nonnewaug High School and at the Gaylordsville Post Office.
Completed applications are to be mailed to Scholarship Committee, Gaylordsville Historical Society, PO Box 25, Gaylordsville, CT 06755. Applications must be postmarked by May 1.