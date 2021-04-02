Getting some normalcy: Shepaug Valley seniors get a ‘free’ prom in May

Adhering to Connecticut COVID-19 guidelines, Region 12 Superintendent Megan Bennett has announced that Shepaug Valley High, which draws students from Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington, will be holding an outdoor prom this year.
While the event is still being organized, it will be held May 22.
“There will be activities in addition to dancing so that students will not be clustered,” Bennett said. “There are safety measures we are taking to allow for a safe prom to occur for seniors.”
Bennett also mentioned another plus for seniors for the 2021 prom.
“Our three towns are sponsoring the prom as a way to celebrate the seniors as well as thank them for their efforts and sacrifices for community health,” Bennett said. “Therefore, prom will be free for our high school seniors.”
On March 19, Connecticut’s plan to ease limitations on gatherings began and that gave schools the opportunity to host events like the prom for the Class of 2021, although restrictions will still apply.
Shepaug joins other high schools around the state that will also be holding outdoor proms in an effort to bring some normalcy to their senior experience despite the pandemic. Barlow recently announced it will be holding an outdoor prom and Bethel is hopeful it can hold an outdoor prom as well.
“The selectmen from Bridgewater, Roxbury, and Washington were able to personally deliver the news to our seniors that they will be having a prom this year,” Bennett said. “It was a very exciting moment for the students and our towns.”