With seemingly regular growth in our collectiove environmental conscience, including plastic bags bans, paper straws and a focus on renewable energy, a growing number of people are looking toward their final resting place as the next logical step.
Finding that resting place in Connecticut may not be easy if you want to employ environmentally friendly burial methods.
Advocates of environmentally friendly — or green — burials say cemeteries that accept bodies prepared for interment using such methods are few and far between. But several of those advocates said Wooster Cemetery on Ellsworth Avenue in Danbury is known as one that definitely does.
That scarcity is why the organization Connecticut Green Burial Grounds has spent the last several years searching for a piece of land that has the necessary specifications to become the first cemetery in the state devoted exclusively to environmentally conscious internment.
“Anything that is biodegradable is acceptable,” said Katie Gagnon, president of Connecticut Green Burial Grounds. “Simple caskets can be used as long as they aren’t painted ot treated with any kind of chemicals.” That means no fancy finish, no varnish — a simple, wooden box.
The group was established in 2016 by Elizabeth Foley, an emergency room nurse, and received nonprofit status in 2017, Gagnon said.
“There’s very few laws about establishing new cemeteries in Connecticut,” Gagnon said. “But we’re looking for a place with the right amount of acreage, the right type of soil because we’re looking to bury people at much more shallow depths than traditional cemeteries do and we haven’t found it yet.”
Most cemeteries also require the use of burial vaults, a container usually made of concrete in which the casket is placed, according to Gagnon.
“The law is the state says the top part of the outer container should be at least 21/2 beneath the surface of the ground,” she said. “But that’s not usually where they are buried. In some cases, the body is 61/2 feet deep.”
But green burial methods don’t use vaults because they aren’t biodegradable. In some cases, those who opt for green burials don’t use caskets, either, with individuals choosing instead to be placed in simple cloth burial shrouds in order to speed decomposition.
“With green burials, we aim to have the bodies about three feet beneath the surface,” Gagnon said. “We’re aiming for oxygen-rich soil, and anything deeper than that inhibits decomposition.”
And while the area around a typical burial plot is level, environmentally friendly gravesites are different, she said.
“You have burial mound, which is a pile of earth that sits above the body” Gagnon said. “It’s more environmentally friendly.”
As the body decomposes, the mound of earth settles and become more flat, whereas that settling doesn’t occur if the body is in a casket, in a vault.
Some green burial cemeteries don’t allow headstones, according Alexander Scott, funeral director of the Duksa Family Funeral Home, which has locations in Newington and New Britain.
“In some places, it’s a very spare and natural setting, where family members get GPS coordinates to find their loved ones in the absence of a headstone,” Scott said.
Gagnon and Glenn Cheney, a spokesman for the Connecticut Green Burial Grounds group, said they believe the reason many cemetery boards and associations require a burial vault is that it keeps the ground around the gravesite level.
“It keeps the gound from sinking around the grave and makes it easier for them to keep the grass mowed,” Cheney said.
Data on how many people are buried using green methods each year is difficult to find, both at the state and national levels. But according to the results of a 2017 survey done for the National Funeral Directors Association, 53.8 percent of individuals who responded said they would be interested in exploring green burial.
Scott said he gets several general inquiries a year about green burial. And while Scott hasn’t been asked by a client to do one, he would be willing to if asked.
“I tell the families we serve that there is no wrong way to do it,” Scott said. “The families and those who plan in advance of their deaths are truly the architects of what happens.”