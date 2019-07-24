GOSHEN — Goshen Players, Inc, will be holding open auditions for its September 2019 Production, “The Drowsy Chaperone” with book by Bob Martin and Don Kellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. The production will be directed by Ed Bassett with musical direction by Jim Luurtsema. Auditions will take place on Sunday, July 28, and Monday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Goshen Old Town Hall, 2 North Street, at the Rotary Junction of Rts 4 & 63, Goshen. Callbacks will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. if needed.
If you would like to audition but cannot make the scheduled times please contact the director or music director to make alternate arrangements.
Production dates are Oct.18, 19, 25, 26, and Nov. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.
Those auditioning should be prepared to:
read from the script
sing no less than 32 bars but no more than one minute of a fully memorized, Broadway-Style selection in the style of “The Drowsy Chaperone” which showcases their vocal range. Selections do not need to be from “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Auditioners should mark their selection with a highlighter. An accompanist will be provided. A cappella singing, instrumentals on CD, Tape, iPod, MP3 player or digital recorder will not be allowed.
learn and perform simple dance combinations (wear clothing appropriate for same)
Rehearsals will be scheduled based on the availability of the actors and the directors. Attendance will be required at rehearsals on Oct. 13 to 16, with absolutely no exceptions.
This “show within a show” spoof on 1920’s musicals features every stereotypical character from that era and more: an omniscient narrator, Siegfield Follies-like stars, a high powered musical producer, an oil tycoon, inept gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a Latin lover, a stuffy social doyenne, an underling and, of course, a drowsy chaperone. Join in the tap dancing, roller skating, singing, loving fun in which (almost) everyone gets what they want, (almost) everyone who wants to gets married and (almost) everyone lives happily ever after.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” won five Tony Awards in 2006, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.
The directors are seeking eight men and five women plus ensemble roles. All roles are available for audition.
Man In Chair: (late 20’s — 60’s) Musical theatre aficionado who mourns the end of the Golden Era. He narrates the show as he listens to the record on vinyl. (Leading pivotal role with much monologing) Songs: “Bride’s Lament,” “Finale Ultimo”
Janet Van de Graaff: (30s) Star of Feldzieg’s Follies who is conflicted about giving up her life on the stage to marry Robert Martin. Attractive, vivacious, outgoing personality. She loves being the center of attention and is the consummate 1920s starlet. Strong movement and special skills (acrobatics, juggling, etc.) a plus. Vocal range: Alto with big belt (G3-E5) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Show Off,” “Show Off Encore,” “As We Stumble Along,” “Accident Waiting to Happen,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Bride’s Lament,” “Message From a Nightingale,” “I Do, I Do In The Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Robert Martin: (30-40) The groom-to-be who is deeply in love with Janet. He is the token 1920s leading man — debonair, dashing, and a matinee idol. He is cheesy, cheerful, and optimistic. Must be able to tap dance and roller skate. Vocal range: Tenor (C3 — Ab4) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Cold Feets,” “Accident Preprise,” “Accident Waiting to Happen,” “I Do, I Do In the Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
The Drowsy Chaperone: (40s-50s) Janet’s alcoholic confidante. Care-free, often because she is drunk. An experienced “woman of the world” who couldn’t care less what the world thinks. A melodramatic diva to be reckoned with who gleefully chews the scenery and steals just about every scene she is in. Great comedic role. Think Liza Minnelli meets Tallulah Bankhead. Vocal range: Alto with strong belt (F3-D5) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “As We Stumble Along,” “Aldolpho,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Message From a Nightingale,” “I Do, I Do In The Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Aldolpho: (40s) Latin lothario. A womanizing cad who is very impressed with himself. He is confident, vigorous, and a buffoon. Vaudeville-style acting and fake Spanish/Italian accent required. Should have great comic timing. Vocal range: Bass/Baritone + great falsetto (A#2-G4) Songs: “Fancy Dress, “Aldolpho,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Message From a Nightingale,” “I Do, I Do In The Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Mrs. Tottendale: (45-60) A wealthy widow and host of the wedding. She is flighty, eccentric, often times forgetful, and funny. She is absolutely charming, bubbly and oblivious to the confusion her behavior generates in other people. Vocal range: Alto character voice (G3-Db5) Songs: Fancy Dress, Toledo Surprise, Act 1 Finale, Love is Always Lovely, Bride’s Lament, I Do, I do in the Sky, Finale Ultimo
Underling: (50s-60s) Mrs. Tottendale’s unflappable butler and manservant. He is stoic, dry-humored and sarcastic. A cross between Arthur Treacher and Niles the butler from The Nanny. Vocal range: Tenor character voice (Ab2-G4) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Love is Always Lovely,” “Bride’s Lament,” “I Do, I Do In the Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Mr. Feldzieg: (40s-50s) Harried producer who will do anything to stop the wedding in order to keep Janet in the Follies. He is nervous, sarcastic, impatient, overbearing, and insensitive. Vocal range: Baritone (Db3-Db4) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “I Do, I Do In The Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Kitty: (30s) 1920s dumb blonde chorine. She is Mr. Feldzieg’s companion and will do anything to be a leading lady. A cross between Norma Cassady from Victor Victoria and Lena Lamont from “Singin’ in the Rain.” Vocal range: Soprano comedic belt (Bb3-F5) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Message From a Nightingale,” “I Do, I Do In The Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
George: (30s-40s) Robert’s anxious best man. He is loyal, sincere, and nervous. Makes looking out for Robert’s interests his top priority so that the wedding will come off without a hitch. Must be able to tap. Vocal range: Tenor (F3-Bb4) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Cold Feets,” “Wedding Bells #1,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Wedding Bells #2,” “I Do, I Do In the Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Gangsters 1 & 2: (30s-40s) Two jovial gangsters who are posing as pastry chefs. Typical 1920s Broadway gangsters full of word play and stylized movements. Good comic timing and dancing skills required. Vocal range: Tenor (Db3-Gb4) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Message From a Nightingale,” “I Do, I Do In The Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Trix the Aviatrix: (35-50) The brave and brash female aviator. She is sassy, sleek and a take charge kind of gal. Preferably an African American actress as originally cast. May double in the ensemble. Vocal range: Alto (Ab3-Eb5) Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Wedding Bells #2,” “I Do, I Do In the Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
Ensemble: (20-40) A strong, dancing/singing ensemble consisting of number of members to be determined. Vocal range: Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Bass Songs: “Fancy Dress,” “Show Off,” “As We Stumble Along,” “Toledo Surprise,” “Act 1 Finale,” “Bride’s Lament,” “Wedding Bells #2,” “I Do, I Do In The Sky,” “Finale Ultimo”
For more information visit www.goshenplayers.org/.