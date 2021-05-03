Goshen sculptor to host open studio event

GOSHEN – Sculptor and artist Peter Woytuk will host an Open Studio event at his new workshop across the street from Tyler Lake on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Internationally renowned for his large-scale sculpture such as the bulls at Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, and four life-size bronze elephants weighing 5,000 pounds each for the entrance to the North Carolina Zoo, the world’s largest natural habitat zoo, he will be unveiling his new direction of smaller pieces at this event. Regardless of the size, all of his iconic sculptures are recognized as authentic and whimsical.
Pictured is one of Woytuk’s newest creations titled “A Spring Kiwi Sprung” Bronze. 24 “ h. 2021. Proceeds will benefit the Kent Memorial Library, Friends of the Goshen Public Library and The Little Free Library at StoneHill.
The address is 459 Sharon Turnpike (Route 4) in Goshen, a few miles west of the town rotary. The building is handicapped accessible, there were be refreshments, and Little Free Library at StoneHill will hold a pop-up event with free books for all ages.