Goshen student receives $5,000 accounting scholarship

GOSHEN — University of Hartford student Christina Roy of Goshen recently received a $5,000 Candidate’s Scholarship from the Accounting Scholarship Foundation of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants at the foundation’s Awards Night 2021.
