WATERTOWN — Christopher Ryan, owner of Monkey Bar Gymnasium in Woodbury, said he’s always helping his clients make healthful food choices. However, they often tell him they either don’t know how to cook healthful meals or don’t have the time.
That’s why, when he heard The Black Market Kitchen, a healthful meal preparation business in Watertown, was for sale, he decided the time was right to help out his customers — so he purchased the business.
The Black Market Kitchen, at 900 Main St., Oakville, serves “grab and go healthy meals,” said Ryan, 49, a Watertown resident and father of two young sons. Everything is sold ready to heat.
The business offers “perfectly portioned healthy meals for individuals that are either into fitness, want to stay lean or are trying to lose weight,” said Ryan, who does all the cooking. “We design custom meal plans.”
Customers place their orders online and The Black Market Kitchen delivers them. Meals also can be picked up at the store. The business, which offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, delivers within a 50-mile radius of the store’s location.
Meals most requested by the 2,000-square-foot business, according to Ryan, are Thai peanut shrimp served over brown rice with broccoli and sriracha honey turkey meatballs served over brown rice.
Also on the menu are garlic shrimp, turkey bolognese and honey garlic chicken.
Each meal comes with a list of macronutrients — its proteins, carbohydrates and fats.
There is a microwave available in the store so meals can be heated on the premises, and a few tables where customers may sit at and eat, if they prefer.
Ryan has been in the restaurant industry since he was 14 years old — in nearly every capacity, he said.
“I’ve held nearly every position you can possibly have in a restaurant — both in the back and front of the house, for my entire life. I started out as a hot washer and worked my way up, to prep cook, line cook, grill cook, sous chef, executive chef, and food and beverage director,” he said.
People may think they have to eat “boring, tasteless” food when they’re trying to lose weight and stay lean, Ryan said, but “that’s not true at all.”
“There’s plenty of herbs and spices that we could use that are healthy and have a big, bold flavor,” he said.
Frank Ripperger, a physical therapist from Woodbury who trains at Ryan’s gym, said he often gets meals from The Black Market Kitchen because he always knows what they’re made of.
“It’s good, clean eating,” Ripperger said. “He’s got it all measured out — all the calories. You know exactly what’s going in.”
He added that saturated fat is a “killer for anyone,” and all “Chris’ meals are low in saturated fat.”
A tip Ryan shared is to eat lots of vegetables. He said when preparing healthful meals, there often is a great deal of concentration placed on the amount of ounces, grams, carbohydrates and proteins, “but don’t short yourself on vegetables.”
“Eat your veggies. Eat as much as possible,” he said. “No one is going to tank up with too many vegetables.”
Ryan said he loves food and is passionate about fitness, and therefore knew at some point he was going to meld those passions.
“This way, I’m getting people to reach their goal by providing this meal prep service,” he said.
The Black Market Kitchen can be reached by visiting theblackmarketkitchen.com or calling 860-417-6250.