Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life to host author

WASHINGTON — The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life (GWCJL) will host Don Rottenberg, author of “Finding Our Fathers,” a guidebook to Jewish geneaology, in an online program Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.
The public is invited and anyone interested in attending should call 860-868-2434 or email jewishlifect.@gmail.com for additional information and to obtain the Zoom link.
Rottenberg is known as the “Father of Today’s Jewish Geneaology Movement,” an announcement said. He will discuss how the internet and DNA testing have enabled Jews to trace their ancestors.
Chief editor of several publications, including “Broad Street Review,” as well as a contributor to The Philadephia Inquirer, Town & Country and Forbes, Rottenberg has written numerous books on a variety of subjects.