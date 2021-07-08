WASHINGTON — The following children’s virtual programs are offered by the Gunn Junior Library at 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call the library at 860-868-2310.
“Tails & Tales,” Tuesdays at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Stories featuring a special guest reader and activities to do from home.
Backyard Adventures, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4 p.m. Participants will learn about frogs and tadpoles from Anne Low, a Washington Montessori School teacher and local mom. To request a curbside craft kit, call the library.
Watercolor Silhouettes, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 4 p.m. Marisabel Artieda, local artist from Lima, Peru, and creator of the Span-Art Program, will teach kids how to create silhouettes from watercolor paints. Watercolor paints, paper and brushes will be provided. To request a curbside craft kit, call the library.
Beach Jello Cups, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m. A celebration of the end of summer reading achievements with “Beach Jello Cups Treats to Go” at the library’s curbside table. To request a curbside Jello kit, call the library.