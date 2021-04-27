WASHINGTON — Gunn Memorial Junior Library at 5 Wykeham Road is offering the following programs:
May the Fourth Be With You, Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To celebrate all things Star Wars, there will be both outdoor and indoor activities, a photobooth, and a goodie bag. Registration is required and each participant will need to register for a time slot on the library’s website. There will be 30-minute sessions with limited numbers to maintain safety guidelines. There will be a 15-minute interval between each session for sanitizing and cleaning. Masks and social distancing are necessary. Children and parents are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters.
Virtual Make It for Mother’s Day Craft
Saturday, May 8, 1 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to join this Zoom program. Younger children may need an adult’s help with the craft. Register to get the link and call to order a curbside kit with all the materials needed for the project.
The programs are free and open to the public. Registration is at gunnlibrary.org. For more information, call 860-868-2310 or visit the website.