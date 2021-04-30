Gusty winds hit CT, scattered outages reported

Litchfield (06759)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 58F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.