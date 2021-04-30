Gusty winds hit CT, scattered outages reported

The entire tri-state area, including Connecticut, will be under a wind advisory Friday morning into Saturday morning, with the strongest winds expected late Friday afternoon into the overnight hours.
The wind advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and continues through 6 a.m. Saturday. It indicates winds between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up of around 55 to 60 mph expected. The National Weather Service said the strongest winds will hit between 2 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the wind advisory said. “Scattered tree and tree limbs could be blown down, with power outages possible.”
The weather service said travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Around 11 a.m. in Fairfield, police reported a tree had fallen and taken out several poles on Woodside Circle. Police and fire units are on scene and United Illuminating was notified. Residents and drivers were urged to use caution through the area, and police said power outages should be expected until repairs are made.
UI reported 52 customers without power in Fairfield as of 11:45 a.m., citing an outage that began around 10:30 a.m. with an estimated restoration time of about 1:30 p.m.
Eversource reported 11 total customers without power as of 11:45 a.m., scattered across several towns.
Aside from the wind, Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-60s. A slight chance of rain showers moves in between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 40 degrees.
Sunny skies are again in the forecast Saturday, with a high near 62 degrees. A low percentage of rain showers are possible by night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees.
It will be be party sunny on Sunday, with a high around 75 degrees and a slight breeze. By night, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.