Gusty winds knock out power to 2K in CT

Power has bemen knocked out to ore than 2,000 people in Connecticut Friday afternoon as gusty winds swept across the state.
The entire tri-state area is under a wind advisory until Saturday morning, with the strongest winds expected late Friday afternoon into the overnight hours.
As of just before 4:45 p.m., Eversource, the state’s largest electrical provider, reported 2,141 statewide. The highest numbers were reported in Windsor, where there were 478 outages, Windham at 476 and Wilton at 370.
United Illuminating reported eight outages, affecting 112 customers in its service region in East Haven, Woodbridge, Orange, Shelton, Bridgeport and Fairfield.
The National Weather Service advisory indicates winds will be between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up of around 55 to 60 mph expected. The NWS said the strongest winds will hit between 2 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the wind advisory said. “Scattered tree and tree limbs could be blown down, with power outages possible.”
The weather service said travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Around 11 a.m. in Fairfield, police reported a tree had fallen and taken out several poles on Woodside Circle. Police and fire units are on scene and United Illuminating was notified. Residents and drivers were urged to use caution through the area, and police said power outages should be expected until repairs are made.
At about 11:50 a.m., Connecticut State Police shut down Interstate 395 south at Exit 29 in Plainfield because of a tree down across the road, blocking travel. The left lane was open by noon, with the tree still blocking the other lanes. State police asked drivers to seek other routes through the area.
Aside from the wind, Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-60s. A slight chance of rain showers moves in between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 40 degrees.
Sunny skies are again in the forecast Saturday, with a high near 62 degrees. A low percentage of rain showers are possible by night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees.
It will be be party sunny on Sunday, with a high around 75 degrees and a slight breeze. By night, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.
Staff Writer Peter Yankowski contributed reporting.