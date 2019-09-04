Harwinton bridge dedicated to former state representative

State Rep. Michelle Cook, third from left, joined members of the Mascetti family Tuesday to dedicate the bridge on Route 118 overpassing Route 8 in Harwinton, in memory of late State Representative Joseph Mascetti, who was elected to the Connecticut General Assembly in 1920. From left are William Mascetti, Joseph Mascetti’s grandson, Anne Mascetti Conboy, Joseph Mascetti’s granddaughter, Cook, and Garrett Eucalitto, Joseph Mascetti’s great-great grandson.