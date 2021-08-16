Harwinton first selectman creates ‘Unmask our Kids’ Facebook page

HARWINTON — First Selectman Michael Criss wants a public place to have an open forum in the town for discussion on the topic of masking kids in school.
That’s why he said he created a Facebook group called Unmask our Kids CT Harwinton. To date, the group has 26 members. Criss said he hopes it will grow.
In deciding to create the page, he referenced the statewide group, “Unmask our Kids CT,” which has more than 11,000 members, and said other towns in the state have also started open forums to get information on this topic.
“I thought it was a great opportunity,” Criss said, adding the purpose of the forum is to have “a conversation to gauge if people are for (masks) or against it, so we can better relay it to the Board of Education and to the state of Connecticut.”
For now, per the state, indoor masking is required in schools. It is unclear whether the governor will extend that order.
“In preparation for the upcoming school year, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education are in the process of reviewing and if necessary, updating statewide policies requiring masks in schools,” according to the state. “That updated policy will be released prior to the start of the upcoming school year. However, it should be noted that until that policy is issued, Governor Lamont’s statewide mask policy and current orders in effect continue to require that everyone wear masks while inside of schools, regardless of their vaccination status.”
Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and social distancing in classrooms can be difficult. “Universal and correct use of masks” is among the state Department of Education’s “five key prevention strategies” it lists as “essential to safe delivery of in-person instruction and help to prevent COVID-19 transmission in schools.”
The CDC says masks can reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets that spread the virus.
Rallies by parents and others who wants mask requirements lifted from schools have taken place around the state, including in Milford, Middletown, Haddam-Killingworth and Branford.
Based upon feedback Criss has received from the community, he said, there are differing opinions on the topic of masks in schools.
He said he supports parents being allowed to choose for themselves whether their children should wear a mask in school — and not an outside party.
“We want everybody to be safe but to be able to make that decision, what steps do you need to take as a human being to make you and your family safe?,” Criss said.
He added he was prompted to get the forum off the ground from emails he has been receiving from teachers within the Regional School District 10 (which serves the towns of Burlington and Harwinton) and parents from the community saying, “‘Mr. Criss, we need your help.’”
Some parents suggested a remote learning option for those who feel it’s unsafe for their children to be in a school environment, according to Criss.
“Maybe this can be something that’s a permanent fixture of the school system,” he said.
He’ll be monitoring the new Facebook page closely and hopes it will be used to “have an intelligent, civil conversation, respecting each other’s opinions without feeling they are being attacked.”
Criss said his personal opinion is to unmask kids in schools and he said he feels that way because of “the very low numbers” of residents in all of Litchfield County currently hospitalized for COVID-19. According to CT.gov data, this number is 3.
He added the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases “have tapered off,” he said. According to CT.gov, data, the total confirmed COVID-19 current cases in Harwinton is 338. In March, this number was 254.
He said he wrote a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont for promoting choice for parents, saying he “doesn’t believe a statewide mandate is the best solution.”
He said both his children, who are 11 and 13, have asthma, and wearing masks “perpetuated” his son’s asthma.
Additionally, he said both his children began having “massive breakouts” on their face as a result of wearing a mask. “The doctor said the sweat and the pores under the mask is causing the breakouts,” he said.
Harwinton Board of Education member Thomas Fausel said masks in school is one of the topics to be discussed at the next Regional School District 10 meeting, which will be in person, at 7 p.m., Aug. 23, at the Learning Center, 24 Lyon Road, Burlington.
“This is a fairly big issue in town and the board is planning to have a discussion on it after we hear from the public at that meeting,” Fausel said.
Fausel said if the state mandates masks in schools, then the town will follow the mandate. However, he encouraged residents to voice their views on the topic at the meeting.
“It’s good if people express their opinion at that board meeting,” he said.