Harwinton Lions Club, foundation fulfill library’s outdoor seating wish

HARWINTON — The Harwinton Public Library has gotten its wish for outdoor seating fulfilled, due to the Lions Club and a foundation’s grant.
Last December, when the COVID-19 pandemic was surging throughout the country for a second time, the Lions Club of Harwinton heard from club president Eric Van Leer about a plan to support the Harwinton Library’s purchase of outdoor furniture. The Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation (TSBF) had awarded the club a grant, and club members agreed that this project was a great way to use the funds.
“Adding outdoor seating to the library has been on our wish list for some time,” said Library Director Alice Freiler. “Several years ago, we had a family that would visit during the summer and spend the whole day at the library. They would bring lunch with them and at lunchtime would go outside and eat picnic-style on our lawn. We thought that was a lovely idea and wished that we had a convenient picnic table to offer them. We observed people sitting on the lone bench on our front porch or even in their cars to use the library’s free Wi-Fi without having to stay inside on a beautiful day, and we thought how nice it would be to provide them with some comfortable Adirondack chairs. And then, of course, COVID hit and we were not allowed to have the public in the building at all. What had been a ‘wouldn’t it be nice?’ wish became an imperative.”